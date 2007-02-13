Antarhes - Breathin' Again

-If you find any dead links, please let me know.





-If you find any grammatical mistakes please let me know and have as much fun at me as you feel like while doing so. English is not my mothertongue.





-If you have a band or a suggestion for a post, let me know for sure! A link where I could verify that they are copyleft would be very nice too.













Creative Commons offer a very simple, quick and free way to distribute materials under copyleft license. If you are in any way related to creativity you'll find the info in their website at least interesting.



















