Tuesday, 13 February 2007
Antarhes - Breathin' Again
An entry for the melodic-goth lovers. Antarhes is one of these bands that one can not classify as ground-breakers; they do what has already been done, but with their own style.
They are mainly young, very young, and that can be felt in their voices. The female singer does her part as main lead without a problem and her voice has personality although lacks a wider range. The guy doesn't fail either, but... it just doesn't rock for me. Their riffs are quite enjoyable if you don't expect an overwhelming solo, and their sound as a whole is a nice background for a relaxed smoke.
I like them, but I am sure I will like them more when they have been longer on the road.
Download Antarhes - Breathin' Again with emule: elink
Hear Antarhes - Breathin' Again online: audio
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment