Monday, 19 February 2007
Fast Friday - Memories in Our Mirrors
I don't really understand the name of the band. It got me thinking they were kind of easy punk until I finally heard them, and they are much more than that.
Their thrash guitars are quite enjoyable, the drummer does a very good job and the vocalist performs some perfect shouting and also... punks at times?... I'm still not sure what to think about the vocal melodies; when the singer gets softer the mix sounds... weird. I remember -not daring to compare- having a similar feeling with the first album of System of a Down, so it might not be a bad symptom.. just that I need to hear it a bit longer. Any thoughts about this out there?
2 comments:
