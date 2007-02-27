Tuesday, 27 February 2007
Mortad Hell - There's a Satanic Butcher in Everyone of Us
Friends of the Grindcore, one for you.
This is the kind of band that will leave you completely exhausted live, and most probably with a hurting ankle and a couple of dark spots. Very powerful riffs come along a nonstop drummer which I've found to be the main highlight of this group. A lead and a back vocalist perform the shouting perfectly and also sound good when slowing down to fast goth.
I don't believe I will ever be crazy for this hard a metal, but when it sounds as enjoyable as these I do enjoy it, if only every other day.
Not for the softies.
Download Mortad Hell - There's a Satanic Butcher... with emule: elink
Hear Mortad Hell - There's a Satanic Butcher... online: audio
