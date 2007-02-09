Friday, 9 February 2007
Lopsided - Microcosme
Only four tracks for today's review, few minutes of high intensity melodic hard-rock.
Lopsided riffs are quite simple but terribly powerful, if you find valid to use such adjective for anything below death metal. The voice, the voice is the main highlight of this band. The singer's ability is addressed to those that, like myself, enjoy the likes of Soundgarden, Pearl Jam or Audioslave, and being this just the demo makes me eager to see what he'll be able to do in a few years. Great rockin vibrations in his throat.
Hard-core purists beware, you might find the singer irritating.
