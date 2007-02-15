Thursday, 15 February 2007
Start of the End - Start of the End
This band define themselves as deathcore, a mix between death and hardcore. The lead voice is definitively doing the likes of Asesino and Brujeria, but the riffs and pace aren't that clearly defined, which in their case means better. I see a lot of Sepultura in their teen parties, some Pantera and maybe some Manowar when the sun started to come through the windows.
I have to admit I am not that much into things like Cradle of Filth, but this guys make much more sense out of their shouts. The string melodies are clearly defined and will move your head towards the monitor surely if you let them in.
This album dates back to 2005, and they seem to not have released anything afterwards. Maybe they dissolved? If you are that interested you can try to find out at their website: startoftheend.kicks-ass.org, although it's kind of messy and uncomfortable to navigate.
