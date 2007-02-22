Thursday, 22 February 2007
Fury Kane - EP
Now, these people have fun playing together! I'm sure many of you three readers will say their sound is too soft but I can't help finding it really interesting. It does not seem like they are trying to fit in any category but rather playing what they feel like. And I enjoy that.
The lead rocks the lyrics, raps them or raises the pitch when it's time for getting goth. She's backed by some unexpected riffs and combinations, whilst electronic bits appear here and there. The more I listen to them, the more I like them, and the four tracks this EP is made of leave me thirsty.
This is definitively a band whose concert I am going to when they play anywhere nearby.
More info at: www.furykane.com
Download Fury Kane - EP with eMule: elink
Hear Fury Kane - EP online: audio
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
7 comments:
[url=http://www.ganar-dinero-ya.com][img]http://www.ganar-dinero-ya.com/ganardinero.jpg[/img][/url]
[b]Queres ganar dinero desde tu casa y buscas informacion[/b]
Nosotros hemos hallado la mejor guia en internet de como trabajar en casa. Como fue de interes para nosotros, tambien les puede ser de utilidad a ustedes. No son unicamente formas de ganar dinero con su pagina web, hay todo tipo de metodos de ganar dinero en internet...
[b][url=http://www.ganar-dinero-ya.com][img]http://www.ganar-dinero-ya.com/dinero.jpg[/img][/url]Te recomendamos entrar a [url=http://www.ganar-dinero-ya.com/]Ganar-dinero-ya.com[/url][url=http://www.ganar-dinero-ya.com][img]http://www.ganar-dinero-ya.com/dinero.jpg[/img][/url][/b]
I am so happy you took the time to make incredible COPY-LEFT & ROLL blog here. See you around
--------------------------
Junior Player
This is the kind of article I love to find. I am extremely impressed with how well you researched this material. I think this is solid information and I agree.
--------------------------
Extreme Bankrolls to play poker.
I’m fascinated by how well you laid out your Fury Kane - EP post and presented your views. Thank you, i visit your Fury Kane - EP blog next time.
--------------------------
Visit beginners to be pro
Alguien esta interesado en intercambiar su enlace de blog con el mio? ustedes ponen un poker link de mi blog en su pagina y yo hago lo mismo.
--------------------------------
Party Titan Download
The poker rooms are now, and as such have the same aim of any other company, ie the maximization of profit, in other words, to make money.
Multiple users play more and earn them, players pay a fee every time you participate in a tournament, a Sit or a cash game table.
That's why there are so many around promotional bonuses that encourage the player to register and try out the poker room. Bonus really interesting that reach to € 1,000 - € 2,000
In almost all cases, however, it is the so-called first deposit bonus or welcome bonus. The more experienced poker players will know that although it is tempting bonus, these are not immediately be withdrawn or used, because first need to be unlocked.
The first deposit bonus is unlocked by playing games with real money and accumulating points.
Everything must be done usually within a certain deadline, otherwise the bonus is earned decade and will no longer be usable.
--------------------------
Rakeback Odds Calculator for poker
pozyczka na splate komornika
kredyt bez bik lte
http://pozyczkibezbik24.biz.pl
kredyty chwilówki warszawa
kredyt pozabankowy bez zabezpieczeń
pożyczki pozabankowe kalkulator alior
http://pozyczkibezbik24.biz.pl
Post a Comment