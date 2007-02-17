Saturday, 17 February 2007
Krepuskule - Krepuskule
A short demo for today's suggestion, though it's more a pay attention to what will come from Krepuskule than an actual hey listen to this.
Their sound has personality. I truly love the riffs they've come up with, simple yet effective. The range of strings they use sounds promising and they are very easy listening. It's a shame that the mastering of this demo wasn't quite as well done as they deserved, because at times instruments overlap and make a blur out of the melody.
I'm not fully convinced with the voice of the singer, but I am not sure if the high tones she seems to not reach properly are to be developed by her or by the recording studio.
Let's hope their next release will come quick, I am eager to hear what they've got to offer with a better producer. Worth a try for you if you like Hard Goth. More info at: whispering.death.free.fr
1 comment:
Thanx for this review !
Rémi (bass in Krepuskule)
