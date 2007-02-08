Inborn - The Headtrance Session

Thursday, 8 February 2007

The Luxemburg based Inborn is one of these bands that you definitively need to give a shot. Their sound isn't easily classifiable, as they produce melodic and quiet tunes, speed rock getting to metal, electronic stuff and some nice hard rock riffs. Incubus comes to my mind when trying to describe them, but more because of the strong feeling of experimentation of their first albums than for musical similarity. Whatever the style, there's quality in their songs. I bet we'll hear from them in the future.

You can find their website, http://www.inborn.lu/, although I warn you: it's really poor and has almost no info nor media available. There's a promise of a better future site though.

