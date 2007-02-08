Thursday, 8 February 2007
Inborn - The Headtrance Session
The Luxemburg based Inborn is one of these bands that you definitively need to give a shot. Their sound isn't easily classifiable, as they produce melodic and quiet tunes, speed rock getting to metal, electronic stuff and some nice hard rock riffs. Incubus comes to my mind when trying to describe them, but more because of the strong feeling of experimentation of their first albums than for musical similarity. Whatever the style, there's quality in their songs. I bet we'll hear from them in the future.
You can find their website, http://www.inborn.lu/, although I warn you: it's really poor and has almost no info nor media available. There's a promise of a better future site though.
Download Inborn - The Headtrance Session with eMule: elink
Hear Inborn - The Headtrance Session online: audio
2 comments:
Nice post and this post helped me alot in my college assignement. Say thank you you seeking your information.
